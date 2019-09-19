Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE Man lynched near Hyderabad for suspected witchcraft

A 24-year-old man was lynched near here on the suspicion of practicing witchcraft, which allegedly led to the death of a woman.

The incident occurred in Adraspalli village on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Wednesday but came to light on Thursday. The police identified the youth as Bovini Anjaneyulu.

The 45-year-old woman identified as Gara Lakshmi died on Wednesday after a prolonged illness. But her family suspected that Anjaneyulu, a resident of the same village, performed witchcraft on her.

While performing the last rites of the woman on Wednesday evening, her relatives waited to see if the victim turned up. When he was passing by, they caught hold of him, thrashed him and axed him to death. The body was burnt in the same pyre to wipe out evidence.

However, the police was informed about the incident and senior officials rushed to the village and launched an investigation.

The investigators collected bones and other remnants from the scene and sent it for forensic tests.

Witchcraft is practiced in Telangana villages and in the past many people suspected to be practicing black magic were killed by the relatives of the victims.

