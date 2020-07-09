Kolkata: Posing as cops, 6 men barge into a house, loot residents

Image Source : PTI Posing as cops, 6 men barge into a house, loot residents (Representational image)

The Kolkata police on Wednesday arrested one member of a gang, which posing as police team barged into a house in Kareya area with him, forced one of the family members to accompany them to a bank’s ATM to withdraw Rs 10,000 and decamped with money.

The gang members, numbering around six, had earlier also robbed the family members of their mobile phones before leaving the house, said police.

One person, however, was arrested for his alleged role in the crime and a search is on for others, he said.

The arrested accused is from the Kareya locality itself and "we are questioning him to find out about his accomplice," he added.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage