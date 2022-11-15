Punjab: Body stuffed inside suitcase found at Jalandhar railway station

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Body found stuffed in suitcase outside Jalandhar railway station.

Body found in suitcase at Jalandhar station: A body of a man stuffed inside a suitcase was found at Jalandhar railway station on Tuesday (November 15) sending security agencies into a tizzy.

According to reports, a red-coloured suitcase was found abandoned at about 6 am outside the main entrance of the railway station. The railway officials then informed the city police.

The police team sealed the area and took the bag in their possession. Later, a forensic investigation team was also called on the spot. Forensic officials took out the body out of the suitcase. However, the identity of the person could not be ascertained.

According to the police, CCTV footage showed a young man leaving suitcase at the spot on Monday night. The police teams are scanning more CCTV images from areas around the railway station to look for additional clues.

The body has been sent for postmortem and further investigations was underway in the case, the police said.

