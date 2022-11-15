Shraddha Walker murder case: 'Aftab used to see her face after keeping head in fridge', says report

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Accused Aftab Amin Poonawala is now under police custody.

Shraddha murder case latest updates: Macabre details are tumbling out of the closet with every passing hour in the Shraddha Walker murder case that has shocked the nation. As the police attempts join the dots of the gory murder case, details emerging on the basis of accused Aftab Ameen Poonawala's statement to the cops have kept the media busy since last couple of days.

The cold-blooded murder committed by Aftab, who is now under police custody, and his meticuously planned moves to dispose off parts of Shraddha's body across the forested area of Delhi's Mehrauli would have gone unnoticed if the 26-year-old girl's father would not have come to Delhi in search of her daughter. Shraddha's friends in Mumbai had informed her father that they have been unable to contact her since May and that her phone was switched off. Shraddha Walker was a graduate in mass media and worked at a call centre.

ALSO READ: Shraddha Walker murder case: Father suspects 'love jihad', demands death penalty for accused Aftab

Aftab kept food, Shraddha's body in same fridge

According to sources, after killing Shraddha, Aftab slept in the same room where he chopped her body into 35 pieces. He was a trained chef which made it easy for him to use the meat knife or small saw cutter (the police is yet to recover the murder weapon). He bought a new fridge on May 19 (a day after murdering his live-in partner) to store the body parts and used agarbattis to mask any foul smell that could have alerted the neighbours.

Image Source : PTIDelhi Police personnel at Mehrauli forest area amid investigation in the murder case of Shraddha Walkar.

Aftab used to see the face of the victim after keeping her head in the refrigerator. He stored water, milk and food in the same fridge and cleaned it well after disposing all the body parts, sources added.

Relationship with several girls

Aftab had relationship with several girls before he met Shraddha, news agency ANI reported quoting sources. Reports say he even invited girls whom he met over a dating app to the Mehrauli flat afer committing the heinous crime. The Delhi Police has approached the dating app to gather details from Aftab's account.

ALSO READ: Shraddha Walkar murder case: Only one weapon used to chop body parts, claims police

Shraddha's friend suspect 'big conspiracy'

A close friend of victim Shraddha Walker has pointed towards a 'big conspiracy' behind her murder, news agency PTI reported.

A friend of Shraddha, who had alerted her family members after being unable to contact her, claimed, "Once Shraddha (when she was living in Vasai town near Mumbai) had messaged me and asked me to come and take her or else Aaftab would kill her."

Some of the friends then reached out to Walkar and warned Poonawala, he said. "We were then going to approach police against Aaftab but Shraddha stopped us," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)