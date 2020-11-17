42-year-old man found hanging in Greater Noida flat; police suspect suicide

Image Source : PTI Man found dead in Greater Noida flat

In a tragic incident, a 42-year-old man was found dead inside his apartment in Greater Noida on Monday. According to the police, the case seemed a suspected suicide case. The man was found hanging from a fan by his friend who had reached the flat in Supertech Czar, under Dadri police station limits, they said.

Commenting on the incident, a police spokesperson said, "The information about the death was received on emergency 112 service of the police.

The friend had taken the man's body to a hospital where he was confirmed dead."



Later, the wife of the deceased informed police that her husband was an alcoholic, he said.



The body has been sent for post mortem and further details were awaited, the police said.

Earlier on November 4, a couple was found murdered inside their apartment in Greater Noida. The deceased man was a grocery shop owner by profession and their bodies were found in a pool of blood on their ninth-floor flat in Cherry County society, under Bisrakh police station area.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Love Kumar had said the deceased couple Vinay Gupta and Neha Gupta had moved to this flat a few months ago because they had a grocery store there.

The police later suspected someone known to the family behind the killing, Kumar told reporters.