Goa Police arrests church pastor for alleged involvement in conversion and black magic

Goa Police on Monday arrested a church pastor, alleging his involvement in conversion and black magic activities. Pastor Dominic D Souza, from the Five Pillar Church, was apprehended by the Mapusa police. Jivba Dalvi, Mapusa Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) said that a case has been registered against the pastor and his associates.

"An offence under section 153-A, 295-A, 506 (ii) R/w 34 IPC, Sections 3, 4, 7 of The Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act 1954 is registered against the pastor, his wife, and unknown members, all associated with Five Pillar Church," he said.

"This is the third offence registered against him on similar sections and 5 more offences in different sections are already registered. In total, eight offences are registered against him," the police officer added.

Charges against Pastor Dominic

Pastor Dominic had earlier been arrested in May this year. The High Court had quashed the state administration's order to then ban Pastor Dominic's alleged conversion activity.

