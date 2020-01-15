Greater Noida: Armed miscreants held by Gaur City residents after they try to barge into 1st Avenue | Video

Image Source : INDIA TV Miscreants held after they tried to enter 1st Avenue of Gur City in Greater Noida

At least two people were arrested after they tried to barge into Greater Noida's Gaur City. The incident was reported from 1st Avenue of Gaur City, where two miscreants in a car made attempts to dodge the security guards at 1st Avenue and tried to enter the society premises. According to the security guards, the miscreants first said they reside in the 1st Avenue, but were unable to inform about the flat number, which raised speculations.

They further threatened to shoot at the security guards after they were asked upon for the flat number again. An alarm was raised and the two men were then held by some security guards and residents of the society.

A call was made to the police following the incident. A loaded pistol and several live cartridges were recovered from the miscreants and the car in which they were travelling has been seized by the police.

Watch: Miscreants held after they tried to enter 1st Avenue of Gaur City, Greater Noida. A loaded pistol and several live cartridges were recovered from them. pic.twitter.com/h1hE98cEEQ — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) January 15, 2020

Commenting on the incident, the police said the car had different number plates on the front and the back.

The incident comes days after Gaurav Chandel, a resident of 5th Avenue at Gaur City was robbed and murdered at Gaur Chowk (5-minutes drive from his residence). Gaurav Chandel was returning home from his office at Gurugram and had last spoken to his wife after he had reached Parthala Chowk in the vicinity. He was allegedly stopped by miscreants dressed as cops.

Also Read | Post Gaurav Chandel murder, another Gaur city resident goes missing, resurfaces in Gujarat

Also Read | Is Noida Extension highly unsafe? People ask after Gaurav Chandel's murder​