Delhi: Policeman hits woman with car, mows her down while trying escape; arrested

Image Source : INDIA TV Disturbing CCTV footage shows the speeding car with the woman on its bonnet

A Delhi Police sub-inspector hits an elderly woman by a speeding car, injuring her severely on Friday. The 56-year-old driver has been arrested. Disturbing CCTV footage shows the speeding car with the woman on its bonnet. The woman falls off the hatchback as it comes to a halt in a narrow lane.

Just as a passers-by runs to the woman's rescue and tries to lift her from the road, the driver starts the car again, runs over the woman, and drives straight ahead.

The car speeds away even as a few men can be seen trying to stop it. The woman is seeing lying in on the road. The incident took place in Chilla Village near Ghazipur area on Friday evening.

A case has been registered against sub-inspector Yogendra, who drove the car, for rash driving.

