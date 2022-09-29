Delhi Police nabs four for credit card fraud

Follow us on Image Source : FILE (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) Credit Card Fraud: Delhi Police has arrested the mastermind of a gang that allegedly duped people on the pretext of redeeming credit card points, officials said on Thursday.

Highlights Delhi Police has arrested the mastermind of a gang that allegedly duped people

Three debit cards and two mobile phones which were used for cheating were seized

The cheated money was regularly being transferred to the account of a petrol pump

Delhi Police on Thursday arrested the mastermind of a gang that allegedly duped people on the pretext of redeeming credit card points, officials said.

Parvind Yadav (26) was arrested while his associates Ravi Shankar, Amit Mishra, and Bhawna were apprehended recently, they said.

The matter came to light after a complaint was received at the Rohini cyber police station where the complainant alleged that on June 25, he received a text message on his mobile phone regarding redeeming ICICI Bank credit card points.

When he clicked on the link provided in the message, an app similar to that of ICICI Bank got installed on his phone, and upon filling in the details in the app an amount of Rs.59,401 was debited from his ICICI Bank credit card, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said Yadav used to provide the details of the customers to Bhawna and she used to call and lure them to redeem their credit card points.

Based on technical surveillance and analysis of the money trail, it was learned that the cheated money was regularly being transferred to the account of a petrol pump in the Rohini area, he said.

Following this, the police used its intelligence network to identify one of the accused as Ravi Shankar, a salesman at a petrol pump in the Rohini area.

According to the DCP, Shankar used to receive the cheated money in the petrol pump’s account and provided the cash amount to the other members after deducting his share.

Subsequently, a trap was laid at the petrol pump and the police apprehended Amit Mishra when he went to collect the money from Shankar, he said.

During questioning, Mishra disclosed that his sister (Bhawna) and her friend (Yadav) used to send him to collect money from the salesman, he said

Following this, Bhawna was also apprehended and she disclosed that Yadav is the mastermind, the DCP said.

Yadav, a resident of Vijay Vihar, who was hiding in Rishikesh was arrested, they said.

Three debit cards and two mobile phones which were used for cheating were seized, police said.

ALSO READ | Punjab: Vigilance unearths fraud in grain transportation tenders