Punjab: Vigilance unearths fraud in grain transportation tenders

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE The contractors booked in the case have been identified as Telu Ram, Yashpal and Ajaypal, all of Udhanwal village in Balachaur.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has unearthed a scam in labour cartage, transportation tenders and works in grain markets by contractors in connivance with officials in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, a statement said on Friday.

A case has been registered against three contractors besides government employees on Friday at the Bureau police station in Jalandhar for allegedly committing fraud and embezzlement causing a huge loss to the exchequer. The role of other traders and government officials of the district will be probed, the statement said.

The contractors booked in the case have been identified as Telu Ram, Yashpal and Ajaypal, all of Udhanwal village in Balachaur. During the probe, it came to light that Telu Ram, Yashpal and Ajaypal purchased many properties by committing such scams, said the statement quoting a spokesperson of the Bureau. The spokesperson said Telu Ram is already in jail due to his arrest in a similar case.

The Bureau is conducting raids to arrest the remaining two accused, Yashpal and Ajaypal. The spokesperson said tenders were awarded to the accused at higher rates while rejecting bids of those who quoted "basic tender rates" for Nawanshahr and Rahon clusters.

ALSO READ | Punjab police busts ISI-backed terror module; 2 operatives held

ALSO READ | Punjab: LPU student names his previous college professor in suicide note; FIR filed

Latest India News