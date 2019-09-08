Delhi: Non-duty-paid liquor seized from Mehrauli restaurant, manager held (Representational Image)

The Delhi excise department on Saturday raided a restaurant in Mehrauli and seized non-duty-paid liquor, officials said.

On the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, a team from the department reached the restaurant at 1.40 am and 12 bottles of champagne, for sale in Haryana, were found, a senior excise officer said.

During a thorough inspection of the restaurant, many suspected bottles were also recovered from the premises.

The restaurant was found functioning beyond the permissible time limit of 1 am and two bar counters were also operational. Many alcohol bottles were found displayed at the show window of the restaurant and some of the liquor stock was found kept outside the liquor store room of the restaurant, they said.

According to the police, a case under section 33 of the Delhi Excise Act has been registered and restaurant manager Gagan Rai Agrawal apprehended.

