Sex racket: Delhi Police registers FIR against spa centre

The Delhi Police on Saturday registered an FIR against a spa centre in Madhu Vihar after an alleged sex racket was busted there by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW).

According to a senior police officer, a case was registered on the complaint of DCW under section 3 of immoral traffic (prevention) act at Madhu Vihar Police Station and investigation has been initiated.

On September 5, DCW chief Swati Maliwal had conducted a surprise inspection at the spa centre in the east Delhi locality.

During the raid, the DCW had found that a sex racket was being operated from the spa in the garb of providing massages, they said.

Several naked men were caught and seven girls were rescued from the centre, they added.

