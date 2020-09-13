Image Source : PTI Delhi man bites off colleague's finger during argument

A man allegedly bit off the index finger of his junior colleague following an argument between the two over a trivial matter, police said on Saturday.

The victim, identified as Mohit Kumar, was taken to LBS Hospital where doctors reattached his finger after a surgery, said Jasmeet Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East).

According to police, Kumar and his senior colleague Hemant, who work at a private insurance company, went to a mall after leaving their office on Thursday evening.

The two purchased liquor and went to a nearby place in Hemant''s car to drink, police said. While returning they had a fight over a trivial matter and Hemant bit off Kumar''s finger. Hemant then kicked Kumar out of the car and fled, the police said.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Hemant at Mayur Vihar police station and efforts are being made to nab him, they said.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage