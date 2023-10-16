Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Armed robbers loot mobile shop in Delhi's Shahdara

Gunmen on Sunday looted a mobile shop in Shahdara's M S Park area, police said on Monday.

The incident took place around 9 pm on Sunday, they said.

Two employees were present at the mobile shop when the two accused brandishing pistols entered and decamped with half a dozen mobile handsets and Rs 2 lakh cash kept in the drawer, a police official said.

The matter was reported to the local police and further investigations are underway, the officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | MP: Brother beheads sister for leaving husband, living with man from another community, arrested

ALSO READ | Uttar Pradesh: Eight-year-old molested in orphanage, police arrests head of establishment