Armed robbers loot mobile shop in Delhi's Shahdara

Gunmen on Sunday looted a mobile shop in Shahdara's M S Park area, police said on Monday.
The incident took place around 9 pm on Sunday, they said.
Two employees were present at the mobile shop when the two accused brandishing pistols entered and decamped with half a dozen mobile handsets and Rs 2 lakh cash kept in the drawer, a police official said.
The matter was reported to the local police and further investigations are underway, the officials said.
(With inputs from PTI)
