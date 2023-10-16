Monday, October 16, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Crime
  4. Armed robbers loot mobile shop in Delhi's Shahdara

Armed robbers loot mobile shop in Delhi's Shahdara

The case has been reported to the local police and further investigations are underway, the officials said.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika New Delhi Published on: October 16, 2023 13:21 IST
Armed robbers loot mobile shop in Delhi's Shahdara
Image Source : INDIA TV Armed robbers loot mobile shop in Delhi's Shahdara

Gunmen on Sunday looted a mobile shop in Shahdara's M S Park area, police said on Monday.

The incident took place around 9 pm on Sunday, they said.

Two employees were present at the mobile shop when the two accused brandishing pistols entered and decamped with half a dozen mobile handsets and Rs 2 lakh cash kept in the drawer, a police official said.

The matter was reported to the local police and further investigations are underway, the officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | MP: Brother beheads sister for leaving husband, living with man from another community, arrested

 

ALSO READ | Uttar Pradesh: Eight-year-old molested in orphanage, police arrests head of establishment

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Crime

Top News

Related Delhi News

Latest News