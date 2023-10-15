Uttar Pradesh: Eight-year-old molested in orphanage, police arrests head of establishment

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A case has been registered against the orphanage's head

Station House Officer (SHO) of Kotwali police station Dharmendra Kumar Singh said the orphanage staff had complained that the establishment's head had touched the girl inappropriately on July 31. Later, the accused was arrested by the police.

The girl had informed the orphanage's warden as well as her elder sister, living in the same establishment, about the molestation, the police officer said.

A case has been registered against the orphanage's head, Omkar Arya (39), under the Indian Penal Code as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the SHO said, adding the accused has been arrested.

Singh said the orphanage's managing committee had received a complaint about the matter shortly after the incident. It will be probed as to why the committee remained silent and did not inform the police immediately, he said.

The girl visited the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Bareilly, along with the warden on Saturday. On the SSP's instructions, the Kotwali police registered the FIR on Saturday night.'

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Uttar Pradesh policeman, associate held for drug smuggling

ALSO READ | MP: Brother beheads sister for leaving husband, living with man from another community, arrested