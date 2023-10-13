Friday, October 13, 2023
     
MP: Brother beheads sister for leaving husband, living with man from another community, arrested

The accused was angry that his sister had left her husband and lived in a live-in relationship with a man from another community. The police have arrested the accused.

Ashesh Mallick Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 Bhopal Published on: October 13, 2023 16:30 IST
Representative Image
Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Crime news: A 24-year-old woman was beheaded allegedly by her brother with a sword for being in a relationship with a man from another community in Madhya Pradesh’s Agar Malwa district, police said on Friday (October 13).

The incident occurred on Thursday at the Bijanagar village under the Barod police station area which is nearly 25 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

The accused was identified as Bagdu (26) who allegedly killed his sister Rekha (name changed) with a sword, according to their father Chander Lal, area Inspector Arvind Singh Rathore said.

“We rushed to the spot and found Rekha lying dead,” he said.

Why did the brother commit crime?

Bagdu was angry that his sister had left her husband and had been living with a man from the Muslim community for the last two years, the official said.

According to the police, the brother attacked his sister when she visited her parents at their house.

The police handed over the body of the deceased to the family after conducting the post-mortem.

The accused was arrested and the sword used to commit the crime was recovered.

Further proceedings into the matter is underway.

(With PTI inputs)

