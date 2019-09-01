SHOCKING!!! Class 1 student booked for attempt to rape classmate

Image Source : PTI Class 1 student booked for attempt to rape classmate

A Class 1 boy student of a government school in Haryana's Sirsa town has had a case registered against him for attempting to rape his classmate, police said on Sunday.

The police came to know about the incident after doctors at the Civil Hospital contacted them.

A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act was registered on the complaint of the victim's mother.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar said the victim's mother complained that a classmate of her daughter attempted to rape her in the school during the lunch break.

ALSO READ | Seven arrested for thrashing mentally challenged man on suspicion of being child-lifter

ALSO READ | Telangana: Three school children die in bus accident

ALSO READ | Over 5,000 children abandon education in mica mines of Jharkhand, Bihar; some working as child labourers