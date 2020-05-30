Image Source : FILE Body of 10-yr-old boy with head smashed found in northeast Delhi

The body of a 10-year-old boy with his head smashed was found in northeast Delhi's Gokalpuri area on Saturday, police said.

Police received information in the morning about the body lying at H Block in Ganga Vihar. The body was lying in in a heap of garbage and his face was smashed with heavy stone, a senior officer said.

"Later, the victim was identified as Ishu by his brother Nanhe. He told police that his brother was a drug addict," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Ved Prakash Surya.

Ishu used to roam in the area and not return home for days at end, Nanhe told police said.

A case has been registered and investigation is in progress, police added.

