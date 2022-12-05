Bihar: Man chops off woman's breasts, hands & ears in public, arrested; ‘Talibani mindset’, says BJP

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC There was a dispute over a loan taken by the victim

Police on Monday arrested two accused for brutally stabbing a woman in Pirpainti Market in Bihar's Bhagalpur district on Saturday. The chilling manner of killing in which the accused cut the body parts of the victim raised serious questions over law and order.

The arrest came two days after a middle-aged woman died of the grievous injuries she suffered in an attack.

Bhagalpur Senior Superintendent of Police Babu Ram said that Mohd Shakil, who had allegedly attacked the woman on Friday, leading to her death a day later, has been caught.

The 45-year-old woman, who belonged to another religious community, was spotted near a brick kiln with wounds on her breasts, head and back. She succumbed to the injuries at a hospital on Saturday.

According to media reports, the accused chopped off woman's breasts, hands and ears during the attack.

An FIR was lodged at Pirpainti police station based on the statements of family members of the deceased who claimed that Shakeel was close to them but relations soured after they borrowed some money from him.

"Shakil and his brother Shamim were named by the complainants. We arrested Shamim last evening.

Shakil was nabbed this morning," said the SSP.

He added that "there is no communal tension as a result of this incident. We appeal to the people to refrain from giving any twist to this heinous incident of crime".

Nonetheless, an angry statement was issued by Nikhil Anand, state BJP spokesman, who blamed the attack on a "Talibani mindset" and demanded speedy trial and death sentence for the accused.

(With PTI input)

