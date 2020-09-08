Horrifying! 90-year-old woman raped multiple times, brutally assaulted in Delhi's Najafgarh area

Image Source : TWITTER/SWATIJAIHIND 90-year-old woman raped multiple times, brutally assaulted in Delhi's Najafgarh area

In an extremely distrubing incident, a 90-year-old woman was raped and assaulted in Delhi's Chhawla, Nazafgarh area , the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) said on Tuesday. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, DCW Chief Swati Maliwal said, "90 year old woman raped and assaulted in Delhi's Chhawla, Najafgarh area. DCW Chief Swati Maliwal met the lady today. Accused has been arrested, FIR registered."

According to the woman, she was waiting for milkman at around 5 pm on Monday when the perpetrator came and told her that the milkman would not come that day and that he will take her to the place where she could get milk.

The accused then took the nonagenarian to a farm area instead and brutally raped her.

The woman kept crying and pleading that she was of his grandmother's age but it didn't stop the accused. He assaulted her brutally when she tried to resist and protect herself and raped her multiple times.

As the woman screamed for help, local villagers passing by heard her anguished cries and ran to help her. They caught hold of the accused and called the police.

The woman was found bleeding and was in extreme trauma. The locals called the elderly woman's son and from there police took the survivor for medical examination.

Her medical examination report has revealed several injuries and bruises on her body especially on her private parts.

"From a six-month-old girl to a 90-year-old woman, no one is safe in Delhi. The kind of trauma this woman had to face clearly indicates that the perpetrators of these crimes are not humans," Maliwal said.

“I met the woman today, she is an extremely courageous woman. We will ensure she gets justice. This case needs to be fast tracked and justice should be served within six months,” she added.

अम्मा उस 33 साल के दरिंदे से भीख माँगती रही की उनको छोड़ दे! वो उसके दादी की उमर की हैं। पर हवस के नशे में डूबे हुए उस जानवर ने रेप कर सब हद पार कर दीं!



कैसा समाज है हमारा? इंसानियत मर गयी है जिसके लिए 6 महीने की बेटी और 90 साल की महिला - दोनों ही सिर्फ़ एक वस्तु है। शर्मनाक! https://t.co/wleCn8wBPl — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) September 8, 2020

According to news agency PTI, the accused has been arrested and identified as Sonu (37), a plumber, and a resident of Rewla Khanpur.

the Delhi Police has registered an FIR under Sections 376 (Punishment for sexual assault) and 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.

(With PTI inputs)

