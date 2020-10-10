Saturday, October 10, 2020
     
5-year-old girl allegedly raped by tuition teacher's brother in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi

A 5-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her tuition teacher's brother in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi. The incident happened when the girl went to her teacher's home in Sandila town.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 10, 2020 8:01 IST
5-year-old girl allegedly raped by tuition teacher's brother in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi

A 5-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her tuition teacher's brother in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi. The incident happened when the girl went to her teacher's home in Sandila town.

"The accused has been taken into custody. An FIR will be registered," Superintendent of Police Anurag Vats told news agency ANI

