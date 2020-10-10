Image Source : INDIA TV 5-year-old girl allegedly raped by tuition teacher's brother in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi

A 5-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her tuition teacher's brother in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi. The incident happened when the girl went to her teacher's home in Sandila town.

"The accused has been taken into custody. An FIR will be registered," Superintendent of Police Anurag Vats told news agency ANI.

Hardoi: A 5-year-old girl was allegedly raped by the brother of her tuition teacher when she had gone to the teacher's home in Sandila town. SP Anurag Vats says, "The accused has been taken into custody. An FIR will be registered." (09.10.2020) pic.twitter.com/iQRSGkH43Y — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 10, 2020

