44-year-old businessman shot dead in Delhi's Jyoti Nagar

A 44-year-old businessman was shot dead allegedly by two unidentified bike-borne assailants after a scuffle broke out between them in northeast Delhi's Jyoti Nagar area, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Rajul Gupta, a resident of Jyoti Nagar, they said.

According to police, a scuffle broke out between Gupta and the two bike-borne men.

Gupta sustained a gun shot injury over his left shoulder and was rushed to Shanti Mukund hospital, where he was declared brought dead by doctors, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast Delhi) Ved Prakash Surya said.

A case was registered in the matter and a probe was underway, he said, adding that police were also looking for CCTV footage to establish the sequence of events and identify the accused.

The body was handed over to the family after postmortem, the police said, adding that they were probing all angles.

