Raipur City South Election Result 2023: Brijmohan Agrawal (BJP) faces off against Congress' Mahant Ram Sundar

Raipur City South Assembly Seat Results 2023: Raipur City South is constituency number 51 of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly. It is one of the Assembly seats of Chhattisgarh's Raipur district. It is one of the assembly seats comprising the Raipur Lok Sabha constituency. The Raipur City South Assembly constituency is a general seat, i.e., it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs). The voting took place in the second phase on November 17, 2023 in Raipur City South.

Candidates in Raipur City South Constituency

Former Chhattisgarh Home Minister Brijmohan Agrawal from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Mahant Ram Sundar Das from the Congress party are the two important candidates in the Raipur City South constituency.

Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Advocate Monika Bahan, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Vijay Kumar Jha, Janta Congress Chhattisgarh's (JCC) Pradeep Kumar Sahu, Johar Chhattisgarh Party's (JCP) Manish Kumar Thakur, Samajwadi Party's (SP) Manish Shrivastav, Gondwana Gantantra Party's (GGP) Ajay Chakole, Right to Recall Party's (RRP) Anand Kumar Naurange, Republican Party of India's (RPI) Rajmahant Rajendra Kumar Sonwani, Parivartan Party of India's (PPI) Shobha Thakur and Independent candidates Krisna Chinchkhede, Chetan Sen, Jagat Nayak, Dheeraj Tiwari, Nazia Anjum, Neeraj Saini Pujari, Pravin Jain, Mahesh Pandey, Milan Kumar Sahu, Vasudeo Jotwani and Shreyansh Sahu are also in the fray.

What happened in Raipur City South in the 2013 and 2018 Assembly polls?

In 2013, senior BJP leader Brijmohan Agrawal won the Raipur City South seat by defeating Congress candidate Dr Kiranmayee Nayak with a margin of 34,799 votes. In 2018, BJP's Brijmohan Agrawal again won the seat by defeating Congress candidate Kanhaiya Agrawal with a margin of 17,496 votes.

Who was leading in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Raipur City South?

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP's Ramesh Bais was leading from the Raipur City South constituency. BJP candidate Sunil Kumar Soni was leading from the constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

