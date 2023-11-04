Chhattisgarh: PM targets Congress over alleged betting app scam, says, 'They don't even spare Mahadev name'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: PM Modi addresses poll rally in Durg

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the poll rally in Chhattisgarh's Durg today (November 4). PM Modi said, "It is the track record of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that we do what we say. Chhattisgarh was formed by the BJP and I give you a guarantee that BJP will shape Chhattisgarh. But Congress party's 'jhooth ka pulinda' is standing before BJP's 'sankalp patra'. Congress party's priority is to fill its coffers through corruption."

While speaking on scams in Chhattisgarh, PM Modi took a jibe at the Congress party and said that If I start talking about every scam then my next program will definitely get delayed.

Here is what PM Modi said in his poll speech at Durg:

The Congress government in Chhattisgarh is leaving no chance to loot you. They have not even left 'Mahadev's' name. Couple of days ago, a big action was taken in Raipur and a huge amount of cash was recovered. People are saying that this money belong to 'sattebaaz' who collected this amount by looting others Huge cache of currency notes was found in Raipur. People say that the money belongs to gamblers and the placing bets. Congress leaders are filling their houses with this looted money. You can see in media reports that to whom its links go back to. The state Government and the CM should tell the people of Chhattisgarh what links they have with the people sitting in Dubai who are accused of this scam. After the money was seized, the CM (Bhupesh Baghel) is baffled and has come to the ground. I have heard that local leaders are sending us a message that money will be planted on our leaders and police will be sent Action will indeed be taken against those who looted Chhattisgarh. Account for every penny will be taken from them. Chhattisgarh's corrupt government has broken your trust with one scam after the other. I assure you once again, after the BJP government is formed in the state, such scams will be strictly investigated and those who looted you will be sent to jail I have decided that the BJP government will now extend the scheme of providing free ration to 80 crore poor people of the country for the next 5 years. Your love and blessings always give me the strength to take sacred decisions. Women, youth and farmers given biggest priority in Chhattisgarh election manifesto I have visited Durg on several occasions, but this is the first time I am seeing such an energy and enthusiasm among people. It looks like you all have taken a resolve to make a new record Congress' priority is to fill its coffers by indulging in corruption

When voting will take place in Chhattisgarh?

Chhattisgarh will go to the polls for the 90-member Assembly in two phases- November 7 (Tuesday) and 17 (Friday). The counting of votes for Chhattisgarh Assembly has been scheduled for December 3 (Sunday), along with those of four other poll-bound states.

Congress stormed to the hustings in Chhattisgarh in the 2018 elections, winning 68 of the 90 seats and hogging 43.9 per cent of the total votes polled. The BJP had to be content with just 15 seats.