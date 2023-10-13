'If you will press VVPAT, instead of 'Lotus', Adani will surface': Pawan Khera takes a dig at BJP

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Congress leader Pawan Khera

Congress leader Pawan Khera has praised Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel-led government in Chhattisgarh saying it worked for all sections of the society. The Chhattisgarh government did justice to every section of the society.

Hitting out at PM Modi, Pawan Khera said that the Prime Minister calls it Revri (freebies) when farmers are supported monetarily... but when it is given to Adani then he sees it as relief.

Further taking a dig at the BJP-led Union government, Pawan Khera said that if you will press the VVPAT button, instead of BJP symbol 'Lotus', it will show Adani.

Assembly election in Chhattisgarh will take place in two phases on November 7 and 17. The counting of votes has been scheduled for December 3 along with Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram.

Meanwhile, the Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) is meeting to decide the candidates for the forthcoming elections.

Earlier today, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge chaired a meeting with top leadership including Rahul Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Ambika Soni, MP Congress chief Kamal Nath and several other leaders.

Congress had said that it will announce candidates after the Pitru-Paksh period.

