Assembly Election Results 2023: How many seats are required to form government in Chhattisgarh? Check details

Image Source : INDIA TV Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and former Chief Minister Dr Raman Singh.

Chhattisgarh Elections Results 2023: The counting of votes for the Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh is taking place today (December 3). The counting is taking place in Chhattisgarh in addition to three other states: Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana. The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday deferred the counting of votes for the Mizoram Assembly to December 4 (Monday). The elections for these five states' assemblies were held from November 7 to November 30. There are 90 seats in the Chhattisgarh Assembly. 10 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and 29 seats are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the state Assembly. The term of the present Chhattisgarh Assembly is from January 4, 2019, to January 3, 2024. There are 2,03,80,079 registered voters in Chhattisgarh.

Main parties in Chhattisgarh:

The two major political parties in Chhattisgarh are the Indian National Congress (INC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The other two major parties in the state are the Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which is led by Mayawati. Since 2018, Bhupesh Baghel has served as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. The Congress took home 68 seats and established the government after the 2018 Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections. 15, 5 and 2 seats were won by the BJP, JCC and BSP respectively.

Key candidates in Chhattisgarh:

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (Congress), former Chief Minister Dr Raman Singh (BJP), Tamradhwaj Sahu (Congress), Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo (Congress), Vijay Baghel (BJP), Dharamlal Kaushik (BJP), Deepak Baij (Congress), Arun Sao (BJP), Renuka Singh Saruta (BJP) and Charan Das Mahant (Congress) are some of the key candidates in Chhattisgarh.

Key constituencies in Chhattisgarh:

Patan, Bharatpur-Sonhat, Ambikapur, Kunkuri, Dantewada, Antagarh, Kawardha, Durg Gramin, Durg City, Raipur City South, Sakti, Janjgir-Champa, Lormi, Pathalgaon, Rajnandgaon, Raigarh, Korba, Bilha, Chitrakot and Konta are some of the key Assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh.

Polling percentage in 2023:

Chhattisgarh registered 76.31 per cent of voting in the Assembly Election 2023. It was 76.88 per cent in 2018.

What happened in the 2018 and 2013 Assembly Elections in Chhattisgarh?

In the 2018 Chhattisgarh Assembly Election, the Congress party led by Bhupesh Baghel formed the government after getting 68 seats in the Assembly. The BJP won only 15 seats in the election. Baghel replaced BJP's Dr Raman Singh as Chief Minister who ruled the state from 2003 to 2018. In the 2013 Chhattisgarh Election, the BJP won a majority with 49 seats while the Congress managed to get just 39 seats.

How many seats are required to form government in Chhattisgarh?

A party or coalition needs to win the majority of votes in the Legislative Assembly to form the state government. The majority vote in each state Assembly is determined by the total number of seats in the Legislative Assembly. Each state's majority mark is made up of half of all Assembly seats plus one extra seat. The majority mark in the 90-seat Chhattisgarh Assembly is 46.