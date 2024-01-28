Congress to shortlist names of Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha candidates in 10 days, says Sachin Pilot

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Sachin Pilot

Lok Sabha elections: Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot said that the All India Congress Committee (AICC) aims to finalise the list of Lok Sabha candidates in Chhattisgarh within the next 10 days.

Pilot, who is the Congress' Chhattisgarh state in charge, made these remarks while addressing reporters following his participation in the party's screening committee meeting for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Here's what Sachin Polit said

"Names of the candidates will be shortlisted by AICC after discussion within 10 days. The announcement of names will be done soon so that they get enough time for campaigning," Pilot said, adding elaborate discussion on the subject took place in the screening meeting.

He asserted that the Congress's vote share did not decrease in the 2023 Assembly polls compared to the 2018 elections. Notably, the BJP won the 2023 polls by getting 54 seats in the 90-member House, leaving the Congress with just 35 seats.

Congress screening committee meeting

He stated that despite the defeat, party workers were prepared for the Lok Sabha polls, where they would raise issues such as price rise, unemployment, and the challenges faced by women and farmers.

Pilot emphasised that the BJP government at the Centre needs to be held accountable for its actions and achievements over the past decade.

"Discussion was also held on Rahul Gandhi ji's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra that will pass through Chhattisgarh. Extensive preparations are being made for the it. This yatra will benefit the country, society, party and everyone. The working committee meeting of the Youth Congress was also held on Saturday," he said.

It is pertinent to mention that the BJP won nine of 11 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 polls, while two went to the Congress.

