Lok Sabha polls: BJP appoints election in-charges and co-in-charges for States, UTs | Check list

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Saturday (January 27) appointed the election in-charges and co-in-charges for States and Union Territories in view of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Baijayant Panda will be the new in-charge of Uttar Pradesh while Vinod Tawde has been appointed as election in-charge of Bihar where political scenario is flipping with the toss of every minute.

Who are appointed?

Biplab Kumar Deb has been appointed as the election in-charge in Haryana, Tarun Chugh in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Shrikant Sharma in Himachal Pradesh, Radha Mohan Das Agarwal in Karnataka, Mahendra Singh in Madhya Pradesh, Mangal Pandey in West Bengal.

Check full list here

Lok Sabha elections will be held in a few months time, the dates of which have not been announced yet. The Opposition has come together aiming to oust the BJP government from power at the Centre.

(With ANI inputs)