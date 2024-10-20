Chhattisgarh’s remote tribal region Surguja gets air connectivity, PM Modi inaugurates Maa Mahamaya Airport

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PM Modi inaugurates Maa Mahamaya Airport in Darima

Maa Mahamaya Airport: Opening avenues for the development of the remote tribal region of Chhattisgarh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (October 20) virtually inaugurated Maa Mahamaya Airport in Darima in Surguja district. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Governor Ramen Deka, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu, and several other dignitaries attended the inauguration event.

This new air connectivity will benefit not only Surguja but also surrounding districts such as Jashpur, Surajpur, Balrampur, Korea, and Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur. Residents will now have easier access to major cities across the country, offering new opportunities in education, healthcare, and commerce.

The airport, upgraded under the Regional Connectivity Scheme, will also boost local industries and tourism, with improved access to Surguja's natural and historical attractions, such as Ramgarh’s caves and the Mainpat hill station. The initiation of this air service has long been a demand of the Surguja region, and it has now been fulfilled.

Air connectivity will strengthen local economy: CM

Chhattisgarh CM said, said, "The inauguration of Maa Mahamaya Airport marks a historic moment for the Surguja region. It is a crucial step in integrating our tribal communities and remote areas into the mainstream of development. It will provide the people of this region with new opportunities for education, healthcare, and employment. We take pride in contributing to the dream of a developed India by 2047. Air connectivity will not only simplify travel but also strengthen the local economy."

The airport is part of India's larger vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047, demonstrating the government's commitment to bridging gaps in development by improving infrastructure even in remote regions. The Maa Mahamaya Airport is expected to handle up to 5 lakh passengers annually and accommodate 72-seater aircraft, making it a significant addition to Chhattisgarh's air travel infrastructure. The airport is spread over 365 acres, built at a cost of Rs 80 crore. This airport is in the 3 CVFR category.

Air Connectivity: A step towards dream of developed India 2047

For the tribal residents of Surguja’s lush valleys, the thought of traveling to major cities often meant enduring long and exhausting journeys. While the area is known for its natural beauty, connecting with other parts of the country has always been a challenge. This initiative will allow students from the area to seek better educational opportunities, traders to expand their markets, and most importantly, patients to easily access better healthcare facilities.

Economic development and investment opportunities

Economic benefits are expected to be wide-ranging, from local entrepreneurs being able to transport goods efficiently to farmers accessing larger markets in Delhi and Kolkata, increasing their income. Tourism professionals see this as an opportunity to attract more visitors, creating jobs and fostering the region's economy.

Air connectivity will provide local industries with access to new markets, creating job opportunities. Local businesses, such as handicrafts, cottage industries, and agricultural products, can now easily reach other parts of the country.

The demand for Surguja’s agricultural products is nationwide, and now farmers can directly access markets in Delhi and Kolkata, significantly increasing their income and strengthening the economic status of the region.