Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai gets UP CM Yogi Adityanath's invitation to attend Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj

Maha Kumbh 2025: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended an invitation to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday to attend the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. CM Yogi has also invited the people of Chhattisgarh to the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Two ministers of the Yogi Adityanath government, Cabinet Minister Sunil Sharma and Minister of State Sanjay Gaur paid a courtesy visit to CM Sai and invited him to the Maha Kumbh by handing over the invitation letter, holy Ganga water and the symbol of Kumbh.

Following the meeting with the Uttar Pradesh ministers, CM Sai stated, "Maha Kumbh 2025 is being organised in Prayagraj, and it’s a great fortune for Chhattisgarh that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has initiated this. Two ministers from his government, Sunil Sharma and Sanjay Gaur, have come to Chhattisgarh with the invitation. I extend my heartfelt thanks to CM Yogi Adityanath for sending this invitation to the people of Chhattisgarh."

CM Vishnu Deo Sai made this request to CM Yogi

CM Sai expressed that this invitation letter is for the 3 crore people of Chhattisgarh, which is a great fortune for them. He said that participating in Maha Kumbh is always a matter of special significance for them.

He has requested Chief Minister Yogi to arrange a place so that the Chhattisgarh government can set up tents and make provisions for food and refreshments for the people traveling from Chhattisgarh. "This time, the Maha Kumbh will be organised in a unique way, and we all plan to attend. We have requested Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to arrange a place so that tents can be put up by the Chhattisgarh government so that food and drink can be arranged for the people going from Chhattisgarh," he added.

Organised every 12 years, the Maha Kumbh will be held from January 13 to February 26. Devotees from across the country gather at Prayagraj's sacred Triveni Sangam of the Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati. The state government has created a new district, Mahakumbh Nagar, comprising 66 villages of four tehsils -- Sadar, Soraon, Phulpur and Karchhana -- for the Kumbh Mela.

