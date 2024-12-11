Siddharth's take on 'Pushpa 2' fan gathering meets Mika Singh's absurd reply | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Siddharth and Mika Singh's spat on 'Pushpa 2' collection

Singer Mika Singh has reacted sharply to actor Siddharth's comments about the promotional event of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' in Bihar. In a scathing social media post, Mika mocked Siddharth for criticising him and said that it has increased the actor's popularity. In a recent interview, Siddharth had criticised the authenticity of the crowd-pulling strategy at the film's trailer launch event in Patna.

What did Mika Singh say?

Sharing the post on his Instagram, Mika wrote, 'Hello Siddharth bhai, one thing was good about this comment of yours that from today people have known your name a little bit more, as even I don't know what you do yet.' For the unversed, Siddharth fueled this controversy during a podcast with YouTuber Madan Gauri during the promotion of his film 'Miss You'. When asked about the trailer launch event of Pushpa 2 in Bihar, Siddharth called it a mere gimmick to gather crowds.

Siddharth's statement on Pushpa 2

He said, 'It's all marketing. Honestly, it's not difficult to get a crowd in our country. For example, if you are going to put four JCBs for construction work in an area then people will gather just to see it. The team booked a ground and organised an event. People came to watch. That's all. Crowds in India don't reflect quality.'

Siddharth compared film promotions to political rallies and argued that large crowds do not necessarily indicate genuine interest or success. 'Every political party in India can get huge crowds in their meetings, but that doesn't mean they win every election,' the actor said. He further added that many such gatherings should not be encouraged. 'In my time, we used to call these crowds biryani and quarter bottles,' the actor concluded.

Pushpa 2 earnings

The actor's comment received a sharp reaction. Pushpa 2 fans criticised Siddharth for undermining the film's wide appeal. Mika Singh's reply was one of the most vocal reactions as people on the internet debated the actor's comments. 'Pushpa 2' starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil and Anasuya Bharadwaj was released worldwide on December 5. The film has been a resounding success and has grossed over Rs 1000 crore globally.

