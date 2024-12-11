Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 beats Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD as Google's most searched film of 2024

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Stree 2 was released in cinemas alongside Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham's Vedaa.

Google has unveiled the list of Year In Search 2024. As per the list, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 is the most searched movie of the year, surpassing the numbers of Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD and Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies. Claiming the second spot on Google's Most Searched list is Kalki 2898 AD, which also featured Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in key roles. Both the films were box office success and have registered several records in their names.

Check out the complete of Most Searched film in 2024:

Stree 2

Kalki 2898 AD

12th Fail

Laapataa Ladies

Hanu-Man

Maharaja

Manjummel Boys

The Greatest Of All Time or GOAT

Salaar

About the film

Apart from Shraddha and Rajkummar, Stree 2 also features Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles. The film is the sequel to the 2018 release of the same name, which was also a box-office success. As per Sacnilk, Stree opened to a massive Rs 51.8 crore on August 15 and went on to earn nearly Rs 300 crore nett in its opening weekend. The next stop for Stree 2 is speculated to be Rs 600 crore club, which will make it the only film of Bollywood to achieve this feat.

On the other hand, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar emerged as the most searched show in India in 2024. The female-centric Netflix series featured Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh, alongside male actors Fardeen Khan and Shekhar Suman.

