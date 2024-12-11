Ranveer Singh celebrates 14 years of his debut film Band Baaja Baaraat, shares throwback pictures

Follow us on Image Source : YRF/IMDB Band Baaja Baarat also featured Anushka Sharma.

Ranveer Singh has officially completed 14 years in Bollywood as his debut film, Band Baaja Baarat, was released fourteen years ago today. To celebrate the occasion, the actor shared a short clip from the film on his Instagram Stories and wrote, ''14 years since Band Bajaa Baaraat, when my dreams became a reality.'' Ranveer made his Hindi film debut with 'Band Baaja Baarat' in 2010 and has long been known for his dynamic portrayal of the quintessential Delhi boy, a character he has perfected over the years. He starred opposite actor Anushka Sharma.

See the post:

Image Source : INSTAGRAMRanveer Singh's latest Instagram Stories.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, he potrayed the role of Bittoo Sharma, a young and energetic Delhi boy with big dreams of starting his own wedding planning business. Talking about his personal front, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have become parents to a baby girl named Dua.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer was recently seen in Rohit Shetty's latest action-packed film Singham Again. Featuring an ensemble cast of stars, including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Arjun Kapoor, the film has garnered significant attention for its star power. Ranveer reprised his role from Simmba in the movie. Ranveer will also be starring in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming Don 3.

Apart from this, he also has an untitled project with Aditya Dhar. He will also be seen in Baiju Bawra alongside Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani and the film will be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Ranveer also has Karan Johar'd directorial Takht in the pipeline, also starring Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan gets PM Modi's autograph for her sons as she meets him with family