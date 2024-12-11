Kareena Kapoor Khan gets PM Modi's autograph for her sons as she meets him with family

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena Kapoor Khan met PM Modi on Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Kareena Kapoor Khan along with her family including Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and others, met PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi ahead of Raj Kapoor 100 Film Festival. The festival will celebrate the centenary of Raj Kapoor, one of the most iconic figures in Indian cinema, who passed away in 1988. The meeting in Delhi saw Kareena, Saif, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and other family members come together to discuss the upcoming celebrations.

The photographs also showed Saif and Ranbir engaging in a conversation with PM Modi. However, the highlight of the post was Kareena seeking an autograph for her sons, Taimur and Jeh from the PM. The Prime Minister graciously wrote Tim and Jeh on a piece of paper, a gesture that delighted the fans on social media.

See the post:

Kareena also penned a heartfelt note along with the pictures. ''We are deeply humbled and honored to have been invited by the Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, to commemorate the extraordinary life and legacy of our grandfather, the legendary Raj Kapoor. Thank you Shri Modi ji for such a special afternoon. Your warmth, attention, and support in celebrating this milestone meant the world to us,'' she wrote.

''As we celebrate 100 glorious years of Dadaji’s artistry, vision, and contribution to Indian cinema, we honour the timeless impact of his legacy, which continues to inspire us and generations to come. We are proud to showcase his iconic films and remember the impact he had on Indian cinema with the ‘Raj Kapoor 100 Film Festival’. Dec 13-15, 2024 | 10 films | 40 cities | 135 cinemas,'' she added.

More deets about the film festival

The festival will showcase 10 iconic Raj Kapoor films across 40 cities and 135 cinemas, with a ticket price of Rs 100. The announcement of the film festival, which will include screenings of classics such as Aag, Barsaat, Awaara, Shree 420, and Mera Naam Joker, has sparked excitement among cinema lovers. The films, restored for modern audiences, will be shown at PVR-Inox and Cinepolis cinemas across India.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: FIR team including Kavita Kaushik and Aamir Ali reunite after nine years, fans miss Kiku Sharda