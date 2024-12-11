FIR team including Kavita Kaushik and Aamir Ali reunite after nine years, fans miss Kiku Sharda

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kavita Kaushik with her FIR team members.

Actress Kavita Kaushik took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday and shared a series of pictures with the team of show, FIR, marking their reunion after nine years. In the pics, Kavita is seen hanging out with co-stars Aamir Ali, Sapna Sikarwar, Gopi Bhalla, and Sandeep Anand. ''Hayye Daiyya kahan jaau mai F.i.R likhaaun. Gulguley, Shashank and some important members were missed,'' she wrote in the caption of the post.

Take a look:

Reacting to the post, Aamir wrote, ''love you'' along with a red heart emoji. Kiku Sharda, who played Gulguley on the show also commented to Kavita's post and wrote, ''Missed this reunion love you guys.'' One user wrote, ''They made my childhood amazing.'' ''Honestly missing this very much and especially @ikavitakaushik mam as Chandramukhi Chautala and also glad to see her in Madam Sir,'' wrote another.

The show FIR first aired in 2006 and continued till 2015 on SAB TV. It was directed by Shashank Bali's first TV show. After FIR, Bali directed several comedy shows including Lapataganj, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai, May I Come In Madam? Sahib Biwi Aur Boss, Jijaji Chhat Par Hai, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan and Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai.

On the other hand, Kavita made her debut with Ektaa Kapoor's show Kutumb. Apart from FIR, she has also worked in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kohi Apna Sa and Kammal, Piya Ka Ghar. Not only soap operas, Kavita has also participated in TV reality shows like Nach Baliye in 2007, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in 2015 and Bigg Boss in 2020.

