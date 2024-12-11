Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 becomes 7th biggest hit of Indian cinema, beats Jawan and Animal

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Pushpa 2 was released in cinemas on December 5.

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is unstoppable at the box office even after six days of its theatrical release. As the film climbs the charts each day, it shatters every big box office record. It recently surpassed the lifetime collections of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan and now it has crossed Ranbir Kapoor's Animal's collections mark as well. As per Sacnilk, the film has so far minted Rs 645.95 crore with a major contribution coming from its OG Telugu version and Hindi version.

Day-wise collections of Pushpa 2

Day 1 (Thursday) - Rs 164.25 crore (Telugu: Rs 80.3 crore, Hindi: Rs 70.3 crore, Tamil: Rs 7.7 crore, Kannada: Rs 1 crore, Malayalam: Rs 4.95 crore)

Day 2 (Friday) - Rs 93.8 crore (Telugu: Rs 28.6 crore, Hindi: Rs 56.9 crore, Tamil: Rs 5.8 crore, Kannada: Rs 65 lakh, Malayalam: Rs 1.85 crore)

Day 3 (Saturday) - Rs 119.25 crore (Telugu: Rs 35 crore, Hindi: Rs 73.5 crore, Tamil: Rs 8.1 crore, Kannada: Rs 80 lakh, Malayalam: Rs 1.85 crore)

Day 4 (Sunday) - Rs 141.05 crore (Telugu: Rs 43.15 crore, Hindi: Rs 85 crore, Tamil: Rs 9.85 crore, Kannada: Rs 1.1 crore, Malayalam: Rs 1.95 crore)

Day 5 (Monday) - Rs 64.45 crore (Telugu: Rs 13.9 crore, Hindi: Rs 46.4 crore, Tamil: Rs 3.05 crore, Kannada: Rs 50 lakh, Malayalam: Rs 60 lakh)

Day 6 (Tuesday) - Rs 52.50 crore (Telugu: Rs 11 crore, Hindi: Rs 38 crore, Tamil: Rs 2.60 crore, Kannada: Rs 40 lakh, Malayalam: Rs 50 lakh)

Total - Rs 645.95 crore [Telugu: Rs 222.6 crore, Hindi: Rs 370.1 crore, Tamil: Rs 37.10 crore, Kannada: Rs 4.45 crore, Malayalam: Rs 11.7 crore)

About the film

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Fasil in the lead roles. Bhushan Kumar-led T-Series owns the music rights of the film. The makers of the film announced a change in its release date. Pushpa 2 was earlier scheduled to release on December 6, which was changed to December 5.

Also Read: Welcome actor Mushtaq Khan kidnapped, complaint filed in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor