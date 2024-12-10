Welcome actor Mushtaq Khan kidnapped, complaint filed in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor

Follow us on Image Source : X Welcome actor Mushtaq Khan kidnapped

The Kidnapping news of stand-up comedian Sunil Pal has taken over social media on Tuesday. Amid all this, now the kidnapping case of film and TV actor Mushtaq Khan has also come to light. Bijnor Police has registered a case against the kidnappers in this case. According to the FIR, Khan was kidnapped from Delhi-Meerut Highway on November 20. He was there for an event program in Meerut when he was kidnapped from a cab. In the complaint given to the police, it was reported that money was also forcibly withdrawn from the artist's mobile after the kidnapping. At the same time, a case has been registered on the complaint of event manager Shivam Yadav. The police have registered a case in the case of kidnapping, holding hostage, demanding ransom and threatening to kill.

The event manager lodged a complaint

Bijnor police have registered a case on the complaint of actor Mushtaq Khan's event manager. According to the police, actor Mushtaq Khan was invited by a person named Rahul Saini, a resident of Meerut, to an event to honour senior people. For this, he had given Rs 50,000 in advance to artist Mushtaq. On November 20, artist Mushtaq Khan arrived from Mumbai to Delhi by flight. Here, while coming from Delhi airport to Meerut, Mushtaq Khan was kidnapped on the highway.

After the kidnapping, the kidnappers demanded ransom from him, took the artist to Bijnor and forcibly collected money from him. Actor's manager Shivam Yadav reached Bijnor today and complained of kidnapping in the city Kotwali police station. Considering Bijnor as the place of the incident, the police have registered a case of kidnapping and ransom on the complaint of Shivam Yadav. The police have started investigating this incident. (Input- Rohit Tripathi)

Also Read: Rupali Ganguly breaks silence on her tiff with step-daughter for the first time, here's what she said