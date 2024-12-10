Rupali Ganguly breaks silence on her tiff with step-daughter for the first time, here's what she said

Follow us on Image Source : X Rupali Ganguly spoke about her spat with step-daughter Isha Verma

'Anupamaa' serial's lead female actress Rupali Ganguly recently came into the limelight when her stepdaughter Isha Verma accused her of breaking her mother's marriage. In this case, Rupali also sent a defamation notice of Rs 50 crore to Isha. Now after a few days, the actress has spoken openly on this controversy related to her personal life. In a conversation with Instant Bollywood, when asked about her views on the controversy related to her personal life, Rupali Ganguly said that all these things affect her mental health.

Truth always wins, says Rupali

"If I tell you that these things do not affect me, I would be lying. Of course, such things affect us. After all, we are human beings. When someone makes even a small comment behind our back, it hurts. People who love me will continue to do so. Keep doing good deeds, good things will definitely happen to you if not today then tomorrow. Everyone goes through bad times, bad things happen, but ultimately, truth always wins," Anupamaa actor said.

Rupali sent a notice of Rs 50 crores

Rupali Ganguly had sent a defamation notice of Rs 50 crore to Isha, stating that her actions have damaged Rupali's reputation, hurt her dignity and adversely affected her career, due to which she has suffered a lot of financial loss. At the same time, immediately after receiving the notice, Rupali's stepdaughter deleted all the posts on her social media handles related to Rupali and made her Instagram account private.

Several actors left Anupamaa

Several cast members of Anupamaa left the show one by one and the major reason was their alleged bad relationship with Rupali Ganguly. Sudhanshu Pandey who was seen in the role of Vanraj was the first one to leave the show. Then Madalsa Sharma, who played Kavya also exited from the show. Rupali's loved co-star Gaurav Khanna is the latest one to exit from the show. He played the role of Anuj Kapadia in Anupama and his chemistry with Rupali was adored by fans.

Also Read: Fahadh Faasil's Bollywood debut film with Imtiaz Ali and Triptii Dimri finally gets its title