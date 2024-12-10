Chhattisgarh: 8-year-old girl dies, 34 children fall ill due to suspected food poisoning at school in Bijapur

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The image has been used for representative purposes only.

An eight-year-old girl lost her life and 34 other children fell ill due to suspected food poisoning at a government-aided residential school in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. As per officials, the incident occurred at Mata Rukhmani Residential School in Dhanora village, where students began complaining of uneasiness and vomiting on the night of December 8. Following this, they were taken to a local hospital on Monday, according to Bijapur Collector Sambit Mishra.

A total of 35 students showing symptoms of vomiting and dysentery were later shifted to the Bijapur district hospital for further treatment. The exact cause of the incident is under investigation, with authorities working to ascertain whether contaminated food was the trigger. The condition of two of them deteriorated, following which they were referred to Jagdalpur, headquarters of Bastar district, for further treatment, he said. Of the two children, a girl identified as Shivani Telam, a student of Class 3, died while being shifted to Jagdalpur on Monday night, he said.

Probe launched

The exact cause of the illness was yet to be ascertained and a probe has been ordered into the matter, Mishra added. District Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), Dr B R Pujari, said food poisoning appears to be the cause behind the illness. However, further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact reason behind it.

Children out of danger

The condition of other ill children was stated to be out of danger, he added. As per preliminary information, around 88 children study in the government-aided institute and they had consumed paneer for dinner on Sunday and earlier in the day they had kheer and puri, another official said. Meanwhile, family members of the deceased girl have blamed the superintendent of the residential school for the incident and demanded action against those found guilty.

