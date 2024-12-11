Supreme Court relaxes bail conditions of Manish Sisodia in liquor policy case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI SC on Wednesday relaxed the bail conditions of AAP leader Manish Sisodia.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday relaxed bail conditions of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in a corruption and money laundering case related to the Delhi liquor policy case. According to the bail conditions, Sisodia was required to report to the investigating officer twice a week. A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Vishwanathan relaxed the conditions, saying they were not necessary.

“We hold that the condition is not needed and thus deleted. However, the applicant shall regularly attend the trial," the court observed.

On August 9, this year, the top court had granted bail to Sisodia in the corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged liquor scam case, ruling that long incarceration for 17 months without trial had deprived him of his right to speedy trial.

The Supreme Court on November 22 agreed to hear Sisodia’s pleas and issued notices to the CBI and the ED seeking their responses on the applications.