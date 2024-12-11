Russia maintains contacts with new authorities in Syria after fall of Bashar al-Assad regime: Kremlin

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS/FILE Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with then-Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at the Kremlin in Moscow in July 2024

In a major development, Russia has confirmed it is in touch with the new regime in Syria after the dramatic fall of the Bashar al-Assad-led government. The latest report came after the Kremlin on Wednesday clarified that Russia has maintained contact with the new authorities in Syria.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, "We are monitoring most closely what is happening in Syria." "We, of course, maintain contacts with those who are currently controlling the situation in Syria," Peskov said in a conference call with reporters.

"This is necessary because our bases are located there, our diplomatic mission is located there and, of course, the issue related to ensuring the security of these facilities is extremely important and of primary significance," he added.

Peskov wouldn't give details of those contacts and didn't elaborate, saying only that Russia has contacted those who are controlling the situation on the ground. He wouldn’t give the number of troops Russia has in Syria.

Russia reacts to Israel's actions in the Golan Heights

Asked to comment about Israel's moves, Peskov called them destabilising. "The strikes and actions in the Golan Heights area, in the buffer zone area, are unlikely to help stabilise the situation in an already destabilised Syria," he said.

