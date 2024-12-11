Wednesday, December 11, 2024
     
  4. Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha adjourned till tomorrow amid ruckus over Soros issue
Parliament Winter Session LIVE update: Both Houses - Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha - of the parliament witnessed a ruckus led by the Opposition MPs, leading to a series of adjournments since the commencement of the session.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Published : Dec 11, 2024 10:57 IST, Updated : Dec 11, 2024 12:11 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Parliament Winter Session

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: The deadlock between the government and the Opposition continued on Wednesday. Seeking to corner the Congress, the ruling Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) again raised in Parliament the issue of alleged links of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi with George Soros-backed outfits involved in "anti-India" activities, triggering vociferous protests from the Opposition which accused the government of stalling proceedings to divert attention from the Adani issue. The Opposition on Tuesday submitted a notice for moving a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankhar. Before the beginning of the procedures on Wednesday, the leaders of INDIA bloc parties staged a protest against the government by holding roses and tricolours in their hands.

Live updates :Parliament Winter Session

  • Dec 11, 2024 12:06 PM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Railway Minister asked questions regarding Railway connectivity to all districts of Maharashtra and Bihar

    NCP MP Supriya Sule during Question Hour in Lok Sabha asked a question to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw regarding Railway connectivity to all districts of Maharashtra and Bihar.

  • Dec 11, 2024 11:49 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Opposition is not letting me speak: Nishikant Dubey

    BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said,"The Opposition is not letting me speak. This is the fourth day that my Zero Hour has been wasted. They are suppressing my voice. I have never seen an Opposition that stopped so low..." 

  • Dec 11, 2024 11:25 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Kiren Rijiju questions Sonia Gandhi's links to George Soros Foundation

    Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju targeted Congress, alleging that former Congress president Sonia Gandhi has links to an organisation financed by the George Soros Foundation and which has backed the idea of Kashmir as an independent nation.

  • Dec 11, 2024 11:21 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Rahul Gandhi gives rose and Tiranga to Rajnath Singh

    LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi gave a rose and a Tiranga to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh ahead of the resumption of the procedure of the House.

  • Dec 11, 2024 11:15 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Rajya Sabha adjourned moments after resumption of procedure

    The procedure of the Rajya Sabha was adjourned moments after resumption amid ruckus in the Upper House.

  • Dec 11, 2024 11:03 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Congress MPs stage unique protest in Parliament

    In a symbolic gesture of peace and patriotism, Congress MPs are distributing roses and the Indian national flag, Tiranga, to their NDA counterparts in the Parliament premises. This unusual protest is aimed at conveying a message of unity and harmony amidst the political turmoil.

     

  • Dec 11, 2024 11:01 AM (IST) Posted by Nitin Kumar

    Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi arrives at Parliament

    Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi arrived at Parliament.

     

  • Dec 11, 2024 11:01 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Opposition stages a protest outside the Parliament

    The opposition staged a protest outside the Parliament against the government on Wednesday. Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi was also present there.

