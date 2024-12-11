Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha adjourned till tomorrow amid ruckus over Soros issue

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Parliament Winter Session

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: The deadlock between the government and the Opposition continued on Wednesday. Seeking to corner the Congress, the ruling Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) again raised in Parliament the issue of alleged links of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi with George Soros-backed outfits involved in "anti-India" activities, triggering vociferous protests from the Opposition which accused the government of stalling proceedings to divert attention from the Adani issue. The Opposition on Tuesday submitted a notice for moving a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankhar. Before the beginning of the procedures on Wednesday, the leaders of INDIA bloc parties staged a protest against the government by holding roses and tricolours in their hands.