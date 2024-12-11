Champions Trophy deadlock continues: PCB could face lawsuits, massive losses if it pulls out of tournament

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Champions Trophy

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to face massive revenue losses, and lawsuits and also risk international alienation if it decides to pull out of the Champions Trophy. For the unversed, the deadlock continues to stay over the mode of organising the 50-over tournament. Pakistan are the official hosts of the Champions Trophy while India have denied to travel due to security issues.

According to reports, the competition is scheduled to take place from February 19 to March 9 next year but with hardly two months remaining, ICC is yet to even announce the schedule. Last week, the ICC reached a consensus to conduct the eight-team competition in a hybrid model with India playing their share of matches in Dubai. At the same time, it was agreed 'in principle' that a similar arrangement will be made for the multination ICC events till 2027.

Coming back to PCB's possibility of pulling out of the Champions Trophy, a senior cricket administrator who is well-versed in organising the ICC events feels that it wouldn't be an easy decision for Pakistan. "Pakistan has not only signed a host agreement with the ICC but like all other participating nations in the event, it has also signed a mandatory Members' Participation Agreement (MPA) with the ICC.

"It is only after a member nation signs the MPA for playing in an ICC event that it is eligible to get a share of revenues earned from ICC events. Most importantly when the ICC signed a broadcast deal for all its events, it has given a guarantee that all ICC members are available to play in their events including the Champions Trophy," he said while speaking to the PTI.

Moreover, the administrator also confirmed that the PCB doesn't have enough support from other board members. "The truth is the ICC kept on sweeping the issue of whether India would send its team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, under the carpet or ignoring it even when this elephant in the room was brought to their notice several times since the board granted hosting rights to Pakistan.

"Even the signing of the hosting rights was delayed until late last year within the PCB because they wanted a clear answer from the ICC and BCCI on this issue," the administrator added.