Wednesday, December 11, 2024
     
Heeramandi to Mirzapur, Indian shows that topped Google's Most Searched list

As per the list of Google Most Searched shows of 2024, Sanjay Leelea Bhasanli's latest directorial offering Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazar has managed to take the top spot, surpassing shows like Panchayat and Mirzapur. Below is the list of top shows on Google Search 2024

Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Published : Dec 11, 2024 16:20 IST, Updated : Dec 11, 2024 16:20 IST
heeramandi scenes
Image Source : INSTAGRAM The show premiered on Netflix on May 1, 2024

Google has unveiled the list of its Most Searched films and web shows for 2024. The list of these top shows showcases the eclectic tastes of the audience across genres, OTT platforms and languages. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT debut Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has clinched the top spot in the list of Most Searched shows. The female-centric Netflix series featured Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh, alongside male actors Fardeen Khan and Shekhar Suman.

Check out the top shows on Google Most Searched 2024's list:

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Mirzapur
Last Of Us
Bigg Boss 17
Panchayat
Queen of Tears
Marry My Husband
Kota Factory
Bigg Boss 18
3 Body Problem

On the othe rhand, in the list of Most Searched Indian film in 2024, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank clinched the top spot surpassing films like Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD and Vikrant Massey-starrer 12th Fail. The title of the series is based on the red-light district of Heeramandi in Lahore (present-day Pakistan) during the pre-partition era

About Heeramandi

Fardeen Khan made his acting comeback after 14 years with Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The series also marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut on OTT. Heeramandi gives a compelling picture of pre-independence India bringing together an ensemble cast. The story is set against the backdrop of the Indian independence revolution against British colonialism. Heeramandi is available for streaming on Netflix. Recently the second season of the series has also been confirmed.

India TV's Sakshi Verma in her Review for the show gave 3.5 stars and wrote, ''that is another attempt by the filmmaker to make one understand the life of a courtesan or a sex worker. SLB takes his audience beyond the dance and nightlife and also showcases a good game of Thrones.''

