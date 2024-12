Updated on: December 11, 2024 12:52 IST

What happens next with VP Dhankhar's no-confidence motion? Explained

For the first time in India’s parliamentary history, a no-confidence motion has been moved against the Rajya Sabha Chairman. On December 10, the Congress-led INDIA bloc introduced the motion to remove Jagdeep Dhankhar, who also serves as Vice President of India. Watch the video to know more.