Punjab govt announces new policy for play schools, focus on health and intellectual development of children

Punjab: The Minister of Social Security, Women and Child Development (WCD), Baljeet Kaur, today (December 11) announced a new set of standards that will ensure the health, safety, and well-being of children between the ages of three and six who attend private play schools and nurseries in Punjab. The Department of WCD will compel all such schools to register following these rules, which will be put into effect over the course of the next six months. The goal of this action is to control and enhance the state's early childhood education and care system.

Minister Baljeet Kaur said the guidelines' main goal is to protect children's health and safety. She has also mandated that teacher-student ratios be limited to a maximum of 20 children per teacher. Caretakers must also be adequately trained to meet the required standards for looking after young children. In addition to the teacher-to-student ratio, schools must make sure that their facilities are safe and friendly to learning. This includes keeping school boundaries safe, making sure classrooms have enough airflow, and giving kids enough room to play. Additionally, schools must have rooms created for kids to sleep in.

CCTV cameras will be installed in all schools for monitoring

WCD Minister Kaur, however, stated that the new guidelines would place a strong emphasis on hygiene. Schools are required to have hygienic washrooms that are separated by gender, safe drinking water, regular cleaning supplies, and also kid-friendly toilets. Kaur also emphasised the importance of children's safety and made sure that CCTV cameras would be installed in all of the schools for monitoring purposes.

She added that the learning atmosphere would be kid-friendly and that typical techniques like carrying books, copies, and pencils would not be used. Instead, learning will be through play, with audio-visual aids and other interactive methods.

However, Kaur said, "We will take special care that the children will not be allowed to have any kind of physical or mental harassment. Not even a slap," as they can't even blame the teachers. They are expected to foster a nurturing environment that encourages learning through fun and play rather than through strict discipline."

Furthermore, health and wellness are given top importance under the new guidelines. A regular physical examination is a requirement for all kids attending a Playway school, with a focus on identifying and addressing any early childhood health issues. The government will monitor vaccine compliance and maintain up-to-date vaccination records to ensure that all children receive the necessary immunisations at the appropriate ages.

New rules advise parents to not send 'junk food' with kids

In addition to addressing the problem of poor eating habits, the new rules advise parents to keep away from sending their kids to school with junk food. A Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) will be established to help avoid poor eating habits in schools and other accessible places, as well as to increase awareness of nutritious food for young children.

Meanwhile, there won't be any more parent or child interviews, and the admissions procedure will be closely watched to make sure that kids with any physical or mental health issues aren't left out or ignored.

Furthermore, Punjab's early childhood care and education would be improved by these new norms. In a society where both parents frequently work, Minister Kaur also noted that the adjustments are a response to the rising demand for childcare services. The government is dedicated to providing these schools with a safe, healthy, and supportive learning environment for young children. About 40 lakh children between the ages of 0-6 years' age live in the state of Punjab.