Rahul Gandhi, leading Congress protests, gives rose and Tiranga to Rajnath Singh: Watch

Image Source : ANI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offering the Tiranga to Rajnath Singh.

In a unique symbol of protest, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who has been leading the opposition protests against the government, on Wednesday gave a rose and the Tiranga to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Congress MPs were seen giving roses to NDA MPs inside the Parliament premises on Wednesday. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, MPs from the Congress, DMK, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Left parties, among others, stood in front of the Makar Dwar steps with most of them carrying a small tricolour card and a red rose.

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad speaking about the unique gesture said, “We have distributed the national flag and have requested them to not sell the country and take the country forward. Unfortunately, we are seeing that Adani is running the country these days. Everything is being given to him and the voice of the poor is being suppressed. We are against the conspiracy to sell the country.” This is the latest in a series of unusual daily demonstrations led by the Congress over the Adani issue, earlier on Tuesday, the opposition protested with black 'jholas' or bags.

The opposition MPs claimed that their unique gesture is a symbol appealing to the House to discuss all important issues including the Adani matter.

Reacting to the distribution of roses, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said, "Is this not a drama that they are doing here? These are childish ways. Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi have also been Leaders of Opposition but were they ever seen making videos like this? These are children."

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha proceedings on Wednesday were adjourned in the pre-noon session without transacting any business as opposition and treasury benches traded charges over the impeachment notice against the House Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Opposition parties on Tuesday gave a notice to move a motion to impeach Dhankhar over his alleged partisan role as the Chairperson of the Upper House.