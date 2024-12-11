Wednesday, December 11, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. PSL 2025 player draft to take place on January 11, unsold IPL players likely to be in demand

PSL 2025 player draft to take place on January 11, unsold IPL players likely to be in demand

Pakistan Super League is set to clash with the Indian Premier League from the next edition with the PCB viewing it as a better period for the players to be available. The player draft will be on January 11, much later than the previous drafts even as unsold IPL players are likely to be available.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published : Dec 11, 2024 13:02 IST, Updated : Dec 11, 2024 13:02 IST
PSL 2025
Image Source : X/PAKISTAN SUPER LEAGUE Pakistan Super League player draft is set to take place on January 11.

The player draft for the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will take place on January 11. The tournament will clash with the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to shift the window of the PSL. PSL 2025 will likely be played in the four-week slot between early April and mid-May next year.

For the same reason, the player draft is also pushed back this time around. Even though there are no details released about the player availability yet, the unsold players in the IPL mega auction are expected to be in heavy demand. The likes of David Warner, Kane Williamson, Akeal Hosein, Jonny Bairstow, Adil Rashid and Keshav Maharaj among many others went unsold at the IPL mega auction.

The player availability has been a major issue in PSL previously but this time around, it is unlikely to happen with the tournament set to take place during the IPL window. Having said that, there is no guarantee of the availability of all players with the England Cricket Board (ECB) currently embroiled in a dispute with the Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA).

For the unversed, the ECB made it clear last month that they would not issue NOCs for first-class players to participate in any overseas league apart from IPL that clashed with the domestic season. In this aspect, the T20 Blast will get underway on May 29 and will not be clashing with the PSL. But the County Championship is starting on April 4 and will certainly clash with the T20 league. 

Related Stories
KL Rahul included as Karnataka announce squad for Vijay Hazare; former U19 World Cup winner snubbed

KL Rahul included as Karnataka announce squad for Vijay Hazare; former U19 World Cup winner snubbed

Ellyse Perry creates all-time record for Australia in Women's ODI cricket

Ellyse Perry creates all-time record for Australia in Women's ODI cricket

Melbourne Stars announce new captain to replace Glenn Maxwell ahead of BBL 14

Melbourne Stars announce new captain to replace Glenn Maxwell ahead of BBL 14

Interestingly, all the PSL franchise owners were also not in agreement with PCB's decision to shift the league in the IPL window. According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, most franchises were skeptical of this move and had outright opposed it at the time. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement