Air Force jawan shoots self dead while on duty at Maintenance Command Center in Nagpur

Hailing from Haryana's Bhiwani, Singh was posted at the Maintenance Command Center in Vayusena Nagar in Nagpur. His body was sent for an autopsy and police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the incident.

Dec 11, 2024 16:41 IST
In a shocking incident, an Air Force jawan allegedly ended his life by shooting himself while on duty in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Wednesday morning. As per the police, the deceased has been identified as Javeer Singh (36) who was a native of Bhiwani in Haryana. Serving as a Sergeant in the Air Force, Singh shot himself in the head with his service weapon around 2 am, said an official of Gittikhadan police station.

The sound of a gunshot alerted his fellow jawans at the Maintenance Command Center in Vayusena Nagar who found him in a pool of blood. His body was subsequently sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination, the official said. 

Singh's colleagues stated that he appeared stressed over the past two days, though the exact reason behind his suicide remains unclear. Meanwhile, authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause.

(With PTI inputs)

