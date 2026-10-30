'Uddhav ji never invited me after 2019': A rare Maharashtra outing sees banter between Fadnavis, Thackerays

A rare political outing took place in Maharashtra as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray shared the stage at Dadar's Savarkar Smarak in Mumbai on Thursday. The occasion was the launch of Maharashtrachya Hasyaresha, a book documenting the history of Marathi political cartoons, edited by cartoonist Prashant Kulkarni.

The coming together of the three prominent political leaders, amid ongoing political differences and friction over key state issues, grabbed the spotlight as light-hearted exchanges and political banter were witnessed rather than any indication of a political rapprochement.

Raj Thackeray's quip on Fadnavis staying CM until 2029

The event began with Culture Minister Ashish Shelar praising Fadnavis for accepting Raj Thackeray's invitation. Shelar remarked that political leaders should rise above their differences and come together to support art and culture.

Responding to the remark, Raj Thackeray said he would be happy to invite Fadnavis repeatedly, provided Shelar ensured that the Chief Minister remained in office until 2029.

The witty response drew laughter and applause from the audience, setting the tone for an evening of friendly political exchanges.

'Uddhav ji never invited me after 2019': Fadnavis leaves audience in splits

Fadnavis, who spoke last at the event, also took a light-hearted dig at Uddhav Thackeray while recalling earlier interactions with the former Maharashtra chief minister.

Praising Kulkarni for documenting cartoonists' contributions and history in the book, Fadnavis said he was delighted to be part of the launch and recalled receiving a personal invitation from Raj Thackeray.

He also made a humorous observation about the seating arrangement on the stage, noting that Raj and Uddhav Thackeray had delivered their speeches from the left side, while he addressed the gathering from the right.

"Everyone else has moved to the Left, so I have moved to the Right," Fadnavis remarked, drawing laughter from the audience.

Responding to Shelar's comment that he readily turns up whenever Raj Thackeray invites him, Fadnavis recalled his earlier association with Uddhav.

"I want to tell Ashish ji that before 2019, whenever Uddhav ji called me and invited me somewhere, I went. But after that, he never called me," the Chief Minister said.

Fadnavis ended his remarks with another humorous observation, saying that the advantage of speaking last was that Raj Thackeray would not get an opportunity to respond to his comments.

Event that brought political rivals together

The launch of Maharashtrachya Hasyaresha brought together three leaders who have occupied prominent positions in Maharashtra's political landscape and have shared a complex political history.

The book, edited by Prashant Kulkarni, traces the evolution of Marathi political cartoons and recognises the contribution of cartoonists to the state's political and cultural discourse.

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